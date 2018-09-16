Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on truth, Trump and the 2020 presidential election

Former Secretary of State John F. Kerry sat down with the Los Angeles Times' Patt Morrison at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Saturday to discuss his new book, "Every Day Is Extra."
In a wide-ranging discussion with Morrison, Kerry talked about President Trump, truth, China's rise, and the 2020 presidential election.
Trump tweets
Kerry responded to Trump's allegation that the former secretary of State's talks with foreign leaders were "illegal" by bringing up the president's former campaign manager, who recently pleaded guilty to federal charges. "The conversation he ought to be worried about is the one Paul Manafort had with [special counsel Robert] Mueller."
Democracy in danger
Kerry said he believes American democracy is imperiled by three things: money in politics, gerrymandering and the misguided loyalties of current politicians.
2020 rumors
Kerry says talk about whether he will run for president in 2020 doesn't "make sense right now," but he's not ruling anything out.
