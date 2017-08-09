Where have all the houses gone? Gone to tourists, every one. (How short-term rentals have worsened Venice Beach's rental crisis.)

On any summer weekend, Venice Beach is the ultimate urban beach carnival: exhilarating, loud, funky and diverse. No wonder Ocean Front Walk is one of the state’s premier attractions: It’s amazing entertainment and it’s 100% free.

But unlike other tourist spots — say Disneyland or Universal CityWalk — Venice is still primarily a residential neighborhood. Because of that, Venice has become an epicenter of Los Angeles’ struggle over short-term rentals, what you might call the Airbnb Problem.

To get a sense of it, I took what some local housing activists have dubbed a “Lost Housing” tour of Venice on Saturday afternoon. Over the course of four hours, I visited half a dozen buildings on or very close to the Boardwalk that have been converted, without permits, from long-term rental apartments to short-term rentals, or — yes — let’s call them what they really are: hotels.

If you are wondering why the rental housing market in a place like Venice Beach is so tight, look no further than your nearest laptop. Fire it up and find dozens of websites advertising hotels and houses “just steps from the sand.”

These places, by the way, are not extra rooms, guest houses or homes offered by the owners who want to cover part of their summer trip to France. They are apartment houses and entire homes that have been converted to short-term rentals by displacing long-term tenants.

InsideAirbnb is a website that tracks how Airbnb impacts city rental stock. It estimates that at least 76% of Airbnb rentals in Venice (or 1,582 out of 2,085 listings) are entire homes or apartments, which means, essentially, that those units have been removed from the rental market at a moment when the city’s housing shortage is Topic A on the lips of every politician.

(The number of converted units is almost certainly higher because not every “hotel” that has been converted from an apartment house uses the Airbnb platform.)

I hate to break it to fans of Harry Perry, the turbaned, roller-skating bard of Venice Beach, but the noise of rolling suitcases threatens to supplant his wailing guitar as the soundtrack of Ocean Front Walk.

Venice Suites on Ocean Front walk was once a rent-stabilized apartment building with 32 units that are now being rented as hotel rooms. Its owner has been notified by the city that the hotel is not legal. (Robin Abcarian / Los Angeles Times)

My tour began at the Ellison, at 15 Paloma Ave. It’s an early 20th-century brick apartment house, with two buildings side by side, exterior hallways and spectacular views of the water.

Renters used to occupy all of the Ellison’s 57 rent-stabilized units. Now, about 12 of them are left, holdouts in a building cited by the city of Los Angeles for an illegal hotel operation. (The building’s owner, Lance Robbins, is vigorously contesting the complaint.)

A few blocks south, on Ocean Front Walk, we popped into Venice Beach Suites, a 30-unit rent-stabilized apartment house whose rooms are now occupied by tourists and travelers. “Are there any apartments available here?” someone asked the desk clerk. “No,” he replied. “This is a hotel. No stays longer than 21 days.”

On Rose Avenue, near the southern border of Santa Monica, I walked into two places. Air Venice used to have 59 rent-stabilized apartments. It is now a hotel. The other, the Rose Hotel, also used to be an apartment house, with 25 rent-stabilized apartments.

One of my guides, Bruce Kijewski, 68, has lived in the Ellison for 40 years. He pays $1,640 a month for his 450-square-foot apartment, a corner unit on the fifth floor with spectacular views of the ocean and mountains. His neighbor, Billie Mintz, pays $2,400 for a similar studio with less spectacular views.

In the past few years, Kijewski said, the landlord has rid the place of tenants — either by attrition or eviction — in order to create “The Ellison Suites,” a tourist hotel.

Housekeepers with cleaning carts roam up and down the hallways; people with suitcases arrive and depart in a constant stream. The remodeling noise is constant, and the landlord regularly hosts amplified concerts in the interior courtyard, which Kijewski believes act both as an draw for tourists and a way of torturing tenant holdouts like him.

“It’s deliberate, militarized chaos,” said Kijewski. “They use noise as a weapon to try to get us out.”

Mintz added, “This used to be a community. Now we live in a residential building that’s been turned into a hotel without any regard for us. It’s a nonstop barrage of loud people.”

Apparently the tourists don’t like it that much either. The Ellison’s Yelp reviews are atrocious.

Attorney Amanda Seward and Bruce Kijewski in front of The Ellison. Seward works with Keep Neighborhoods First and has represented tenants at The Ellison in eviction lawsuits. (Robin Abcarian / Los Angeles Times)

It has taken groups like Keep Neighborhoods First years to light a fire under city officials. “I’ve always been involved in human rights issues,” said the group’s co-founder Judy Goldman. “Housing is such a fundamental human right.”

Two years after it began looking at ways to control short-term rentals, the Los Angeles City Council has still not adopted an ordinance to regulate them. A draft ordinance has been hammered out, but it’s not clear when the City Council will vote, or how such rentals will be limited.

Last year, City Attorney Mike Feuer filed civil cases against two Venice landlords, among others, alleging they are illegally operating hotels that should be rental housing.

“In a city with a profound shortage of affordable housing, unlawfully converting rental units to operate hotels has got to stop,” Feuer said at the time. “My office will continue to intervene to keep rent-stabilized units on the market and hold owners accountable for not complying with the law.”

The cases have not been resolved.

One of the defendants, Andy Layman, 69, owns the aforementioned Venice Beach Suites on Ocean Front Walk near the famous Venice Skate Park. He has operated it as a hotel for years, claiming that was its original use when it was first built in 1912. In 1986, he bought the building out of foreclosure, figuring that, with 40 feet of Boardwalk frontage, it would be worth something one day. Even then, it had been an apartment house for decades.