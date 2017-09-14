Demonstrators gather outside UC Berkeley as conservative speaker Ben Shapiro set to arrive for talk

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was set to speak at UC Berkeley on Thursday evening amid intense security and some anxiety after a series of violent clashes between far-left and far-right protesters over the last few months.

Large swaths of the campus were closed off and there was a heavy law enforcement presence in advance of Shapiro’s appearance. It remained unclear whether far-right and so-called “antifa,” or anti-fascist, agitators would show up.

On Thursday, businesses citing concerns for employee and customer safety planned to close early, while a bank near campus boarded up its ATMs. Messages of resistance — “We don’t want your racist hate” — were scrawled on sidewalks in chalk.

By 5 p.m., a small crowd of Refuse Fascism demonstrators gathered in front of the campus to “speak out” against white supremacy, misogyny and fascism. Feet away, officers in riot gear lined up outside the campus student store.

Several weeks ago, far-left forces attacked several far-right demonstrators in Berkeley, sparking arrests and much debate about the line between protest and criminal behavior. Earlier this year, protesters set fires and forced the abrupt cancellation of a talk by conservative speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

https://twitter.com/jpanzar/status/908480692891160576

https://twitter.com/Frannydink/status/908468811229044736

Shapiro’s appearance is a key test for Berkeley, which has been hit by a series of violent clashes between far-left and far-right agitators that have sparked soul-searching in this liberal community about the line between protest and criminal behavior. Berkeley has become a favorite spot for far-right demonstrators to speak out, knowing they can get attention and push buttons in enemy territory.

The Thursday event marks the start of a parade of right-wing speakers who may be coming to campus over the next month. They include former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon and right-wing provocateurs Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos, who announced that they will appear as part of a “Free Speech Week” event on campus.

The event is organized by Yiannopoulos and a student group, but officials said they are still working on details of the event.

City and campus officials took heightened steps to prevent the sort of chaos that descended on campus when Yiannopoulos tried to speak in February.

Police officers were setting up physical barriers in a roughly half-mile-long perimeter around six campus buildings Thursday afternoon, cutting off access to Sproul Plaza, the site of Mario Savio’s famous 1964 address during the free speech movement and a common meeting ground for activists of all stripes.

In order to pass through the security perimeter, people will have to show tickets for the speech. Those who show up to protest will encounter an “increased and highly visible police presence,” Provost Paul Alivisatos said in a letter to the campus last week.

Campus officials said they are spending $600,000 on security for Thursday's event.

If protesters spill into the city business district south of campus, along Telegraph Avenue, they will encounter the city’s police force — which is now free to use pepper spray on individual protesters officers deem are committing acts of violence.

Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood successfully pitched the City Council on Tuesday to adjust a 1997 ban on the use of pepper spray as a crowd-control technique.

https://twitter.com/jpanzar/status/908426639700140032

https://twitter.com/jpanzar/status/908444260252266496

Shapiro resigned from the Bannon-led Breitbart News after a colleague of his accused then-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of assaulting her.

“Steve Bannon is a bully, and has sold out Andrew [Breitbart]’s mission in order to back another bully, Donald Trump; he has shaped the company into Trump’s personal Pravda,” Shapiro wrote in a statement at the time.

During the election, his lashing critiques of Trump made him one of the more prominent opponents of the then-Republican nominee in the conservative movement.

Support our journalism Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

UPDATES:

5:20 p.m.: This article was updated with information about protesters gathering outside UC Berkeley.

This article was originally published at 4:45 p.m.