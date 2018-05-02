Closed for nearly a decade, the historic Gabrielino Trail is nearly restored — thanks to mountain bikers

"When we began, it was hard to find a trace of this historic trail in some places," Steve Messer, 54, president of Concerned Off-road Bicyclists, recalled. "Since then, we've cut up more than 100 trees; removed countless boulders and reestablished sections of trail where the hillsides above and below them had collapsed. We've also created drainage structures to steer rain off the trail and reduce erosion, and bolstered ruts with soil and rocks."