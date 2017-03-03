Bungalows with gardens or apartment towers with brewpubs — L.A.'s struggle with identity is on the ballot again

To better understand the battle for the future of Los Angeles, start with a long walk down a dim tunnel beneath the Hall of Administration. In a storage room under Grand Park where the county assessor keeps its map books, the clamor over Measure S — the March 7 ballot initiative aimed at regulating development in the city — seems far away.

Computers upstairs record recent transactions, but in these books — in the pencil, ink and stenciled lettering — is a glimpse of the forces that shaped this metropolis as it slowly spread across a dusty floodplain through cycles of boom and bust.

It’s all so Rambo. — Artist Ed Ruscha, on the development of Los Angeles

The pages are tattered and dog-eared, and each parcel is neatly ruled and numbered as if the power of geometry could forestall the rancorous debates over development that have divided communities, pitted opportunists against idealists and seen landmarks and monstrosities rise and fall.

The single-family home was the signature of the region. With its frontyard and backyard, it came to represent paradise for anyone with good credit.

"The suburbs aren't going anywhere. There is not going to be an eviction notice given to Chatsworth or Granada Hills," said Zev Yaroslavsky, a former L.A. County supervisor.

As Herbert Pierce, the ruined home builder in James M. Cain’s 1941 novel “Mildred Pierce,” told his architect, “Pierce Homes are for folks” — a line that captures the egalitarian ideal and the fledgling market that inspired so many developers to divide and conquer this new frontier.

The message spread in movies and on television, and homeownership became a popular stage for aspirations and satire. Neighborhoods had fictionalized names — Mayfield, Springfield, Wisteria Lane — and each belonged to the sprawl that defined the region.

Today that dream, both in suburbs and city centers, has grown cluttered. Mid-rise apartments with adjacent retail attract renters tired of traffic and long commutes to downtowns where bikes compete with cars, brewpubs crowd sidewalks and dogs have their own parks.

The argument seems more urgent as the city, pushing against the San Gabriels and Pacific, nears what some see as logistical and environmental critical mass.

And developers, sensing another bonanza, are eager to build for this market, reshaping skylines with multistory towers.

There have been many efforts to slow the builders down. The latest, Measure S, calls for a pause, a two-year moratorium on projects that require Los Angeles City Council approval.

Only now the argument seems more urgent as the city, pushing against the San Gabriels and Pacific, nears what some see as logistical and environmental critical mass. Since the 1990s, according to one survey, Los Angeles' population has grown nearly 20% faster than its housing supply has, a prescription for the construction boom that has created such acrimony.

Organized to stop the “reckless approval of outsized development practices,” the Measure S campaign has identified more than 50 projects from West Hills to Boyle Heights, pinning them with labels such as “instant ghetto,” “vulgar stucco pile” and “black-lung lofts.”

Its opponents take a familiar line: Stalling development will kill jobs, exacerbate the housing shortage and drive up rents.

The city has to have the capacity and the backbone to stand up to developers. — Zev Yaroslavsky, former Los Angeles County supervisor

Behind either side’s rhetoric, however, is a trickier question: How will Southern Californians adapt as their cities become more crowded, traffic-clogged and expensive?

“Longtime residents of Los Angeles have in their collective imagination an image of what the city should look like and how they should live in it,” said writer D.J. Waldie, “and it’s that image that is being interfered with as the city becomes more dense. What kind of city will they see in five, 10 or 15 years?”

Downtown Los Angeles is in the midst of a vertical renaissance. Construction cranes are perched above apartment complexes that are drawing new residents into a city center once known only to commuters and the indigent.

Architect David Martin watched this transformation from his office overlooking the Central Library. As the key designer of the new Wilshire Grand hotel complex, he believes the city is just now stepping onto a broader stage.

“Los Angeles is starting to feel like a great world city,” he said. “To stop growth is to return to another era, and I’m not so sure we can do that.”

There are as many possible cities as there are possible forms of human society. — Reyner Banham, in his book "Los Angeles: The Architecture of Four Ecologies"

On going construction of Oceanwide Plaza and Circa, both along Figueroa street in downtown Los Angeles. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times On going construction of Oceanwide Plaza and Circa, both along Figueroa street in downtown Los Angeles. On going construction of Oceanwide Plaza and Circa, both along Figueroa street in downtown Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Writer and urban scholar Joel Kotkin has reservations. From his perspective, downtown Los Angeles will remain a minor player in the region’s economy, a bigger version of “downtown Indianapolis or Dallas.”

Kotkin worries that development, as it is being proposed and administered throughout Los Angeles, puts the region at risk for losing the qualities that once made it so attractive: lower-density neighborhoods clustered around town centers.

Former county Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky, who also served on the L.A. City Council, has long fought for a more thoughtful approach to development and criticizes City Hall for not providing more oversight.

The city’s General Plan, a state-mandated blueprint for development in the city, means nothing, he said, if a developer can negotiate a deal to double or triple allowable building sizes on a lot and get those changes approved 90% of the time, as The Times recently reported.

“The city has to have the capacity and the backbone to stand up to developers,” he said.

Chicago was lucky. San Francisco was lucky. One had a fire, the other an earthquake, each triggering a makeover, allowing each city to rethink its layout and identity.

Los Angeles did not have an act of God, but it did have its mortals — its Henry Huntington, its William Mulholland, its Harry Chandler.

Los Angeles is starting to feel like a great world city. — Architect David Martin, key designer of the Wilshire Grand

Each saw in the expanse of land lying in the shadow of the San Gabriels an opportunity to create a city unlike any other, a decentralized city defined by islands of development that would in time merge and blend. Builders, more than planners, facilitated the city’s growth spurts, driven by one singular vision: Los Angeles would be a city of small houses on small lots.

One of the most celebrated observers of this boom was Reyner Banham, for whom Los Angeles in the late 1960s was an enigma that demanded explanation.

“Los Angeles breaks all the rules which have been deduced by town planners over the years,” the British architectural historian told a class at USC. “Yet I would maintain that it is still in spite of that a great and a significant city.”

The city’s energy, freedom and unruly design made it attractive and inspired imitation, Banham thought: “It takes a very great city indeed to impose that kind of style on the rest of the world.”