Shooting reported at concert at Del Mar racetrack

Law enforcement was responding to a reported officer-involved shooting Sunday night at the Del Mar racetrack, where a concert by rapper Ice Cube was scheduled.
People at the venue reported seeing police cars responding to the fairgrounds around 6:40 p.m.
The shooting took place near a venue gate during the 10th race, the final of the day. In a broadcast of the race posted on Twitter, an announcer repeatedly says, “There’s gunfire at the track,” as horses continue along the course.
Sheriff’s Department officials could not immediately be reached about the shooting.
Police scanner traffic indicated that one suspect was being taken to the hospital and that no other suspects were being sought.
A video posted on Twitter showed a sheriff’s deputy pull her gun and fire what sounded like four rounds after a man standing near a venue gate is seen firing his gun into the air.
A witness said people who were in the concert arena were evacuated, creating gridlock in the parking lot where gates were blocking exits. Concertgoers streamed back through the paddock area of the racetrack.
At 7:22 p.m., the Del Mar racetrack tweeted that the “situation has been contained” and said the concert “is moving forward as planned.”
The sold-out show was part of the 2018 Del Mar Summer Concert Series. The concerts are held at the Seaside Stage, near the west end of the racetrack's grandstand, after the day’s last race.
Del Mar had invited fans who couldn’t get in to watch the concert on TVs throughout the track, including in the paddock area.
The crowd at Del Mar on Sunday was among the largest of the season, approaching the meet-high of 33,112 for opening day.
Kucher, Leonard and Emerson Smith write for the San Diego Union-Tribune.
8:30 p.m.: This article was updated to include more information about the shooting.
8 p.m.: This article was updated to include a tweet from the Del Mar racetrack.
This article was originally published at 7:40 p.m.