Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested in Lancaster crash that killed 11-year-old girl

A 25-year-old man suspected in a Lancaster hit-and-run that killed an 11-year-old girl was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Witnesses said Eduardo Medrano Jr.’s vehicle collided with one carrying the victim early Tuesday at Lancaster Boulevard and 20th Street East, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Yeni Deciga said in a statement.

Afterward, a different driver appeared in an Infinity sedan, picked up Medrano and fled the scene.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. She died Thursday surrounded by family, Deciga said.

Social media posts and an online fundraiser identified her as Emily “Rose” Tovar Echeverria, who attended Tierra Bonita Elementary.

Medrano turned himself in about 6 p.m. to a detective at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, where he was booked. His bail was set at $250,000.

