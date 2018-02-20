Car belonging to missing Uber and Lyft driver found in Koreatown

Police discovered the car of a missing Uber and Lyft driver in Koreatown on Monday, but did not say whether it contained evidence of foul play or anything pointing to his whereabouts.
Joshua Thiede, 29, was last seen the night of Feb. 11 on Wilshire Boulevard by the 110 Freeway, driving his black Nissan Altima.
Thiede's mother, Janet, said her son's key fob indicated that he last drove out of the garage of his Los Angeles apartment that evening. She said phone records showed that someone called 911 from his cellphone at 2:32 p.m. the next day.
"I got frightened when I saw the 911 [call] and called police," she said.
She said her son has been driving for Uber and Lyft while working on a prototype organic shoe made of pineapple and hemp.
Thiede is white, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Those with more information should call police at (213) 996-1800 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7.