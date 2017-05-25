Taxpayer money wasted on bar tabs, trips to Las Vegas and expensive electronics in South El Monte, audit shows

South El Monte officials racked up thousands of dollars on city credit cards for consultants’ bar tabs, airfare and pricey electronics. They splurged on hotel stays and a trip to Las Vegas without proof that it was related to city business.

The former city manager charged more than $3,000 for a cheerleading camp, and the city paid $390,000 to a consultant after their contract had already expired.

These are just a few of the findings of a California state controller review of how South El Monte spent money. In a scathing assessment, Controller Betty Yee declared: “South El Monte officials demonstrated a culture of incompetence and blatant disregard for taxpayer dollars.”

In a statement released Thursday, Yee also said that she was “especially concerned with exorbitant lobbying and consulting expenses that resulted in undefined benefits to the city and its residents.”

The state’s blistering review comes just as the city is embroiled in a corruption scandal involving ex-Mayor Luis Aguinaga, who in September pleaded guilty in a federal bribery case. Prosecutors said Aguinaga accepted at least $45,000 in bribes from an unidentified city contractor.

He was sentenced last month to a one-year federal prison term.

The state review of South El Monte’s spending found that from July 2013 to June of last year one contractor billed the city $1 million without submitting time cards. The city was negligent about having written contracts for services and employment and sometimes renewed top managers’ contracts long after they had lapsed.

In 2009, South El Monte and agencies in four other cities reached an agreement to lobby the Metropolitan Transit Agency on a Metro Gold Line Eastside Extension route.

When two cities stopped paying their share, according to the state review, it cost South El Monte $314,000. But South El Monte was so sloppy in its financial controls, according to the review, that it incorrectly billed a city that was not part of the pact and collected $56,000.

The city had paid $1.4 million to lobbying and consulting firms to fight for South El Monte’s preferred Metro Line route. But there was no public airing of the project or costs associated with it.

The controller’s review found that the vast majority of South El Monte’s internal controls — almost 90% — were inadequate.

Several of the more exorbitant expenses by city officials involved hotel stays. For example, on Jan. 30 of 2013 a former city manager charged $642 to stay at a Wyndham hotel in San Francisco. In October of that year, the manager charged $840 twice for a two-night weekend stay at a Westin hotel in Seattle.

One council member charged the city-issued credit card $378 in June of 2015 for a hotel stay at the Aria hotel in Las Vegas.

In each of these cases, according to the state review, there was “no description, justification, or any type of documentation as to the purpose and necessity of these trips.”

The city has been taking actions to correct the problems and plans to adopt even more changes, according to the review.

