Rose Parade plans more barriers in wake of truck terrorism in Europe

Police plan to use parked patrol cars and heavy water-filled barricades at key crossings along the 5.5-mile Tournament of Roses Parade route in response to response recent terrorist attacks that used trucks as weapons against crowds.

In announcing the new security measures on Wednesday, Pasadena Police Chief Phillip L. Sanchez stressed there was no known threat to the parade, the football game or the city of Pasadena. But he said the changes were made in an abundance of caution, adding parade security is frequently tweaked as terrorism tactics and threats evolve.

The barriers were be placed at more than 50 intersections along the route.

“When [attackers] use vehicles as a ramming tool, typically it’s because they’re able to generate a lot of speed. So we’re trying to take the speed out of that equation,” Sanchez said.

Twelve people died and several more were hurt when a truck plowed into a Berlin market two weeks ago. A similar truck attack occurred in Nice, France, earlier in the year, killing 86 and injuring hundreds.

No drones. No selfie sticks. No umbrellas.

The list of “don’ts” has grown longer for those who plan to enter secure areas of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl this year, but officials say the security measures are crucial for Pasadena’s iconic New Year’s events.

The spectacles, to take place Monday, will feature the largest security presence in the history of the celebrations, Pasadena Police Chief Phillip L. Sanchez said Wednesday at a news conference, emphasizing that there is no known threat to the parade, the football game or the city of Pasadena.

Sanchez said the barricade plan already was in place before the Berlin attack earlier this month.

There are 56 roads that intersect the parade route. Drivers should be aware of the barricades, and all visitors should allow extra time navigating to the events, Sanchez said.

The heightened security measures, which also will include security checkpoints for ticketed parade patrons and walk-through metal detectors for those going to the game, underscore a “new normal” for the public holiday celebration, Sanchez said.

He urged people to be “minimalists” and leave their pets, firearms — even if licensed — and anything extraneous at home, even for those not entering protected zones.

“You can see how serious we are about this event. We are well-prepared. Our efforts are well-refined. This is not new ground for us,” he added.

Sanchez said about 1,500 officers — including local police as well as Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and agents from several federal law enforcement organizations — will be patrolling the area in uniform and in plainclothes.

He added that many security measures “will be visible and obvious to the public, but many will not be.”

Officials are urging residents to use the public-safety mobile app Nixle and to text “ROSEPARADE” to 888 777 to receive updates about events. Text-message technology can be helpful because it uses a different data channel than Web browsing on mobile devices, in case of an outage, Pasadena spokesman William H. Boyer said.

A full list of security recommendations for the events can be found at the Tournament of Roses website.

