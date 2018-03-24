House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was a victim of gun violence, but students here have a message for him: Shame on you.
On Saturday, New Orleans high school students held signs confronting the congressman ahead of the local March for Our Lives rally.
“He has an A-rating from the NRA and will never be an advocate for tougher gun laws,” Louise Olivier, 16, a junior at Benjamin Franklin High School, said as she held a sign assailing the Republican. “He almost died from a gunshot wound and still refuses to do anything.”
Parents of a slain Virginia TV news reporter attended the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon.
Andy and Barbara Parker carried a poster of their daughter, WDBJ reporter Alison Parker. In August 2015, Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were killed on live TV by a former colleague at a shopping center in Virginia.
“I’ve been fighting this battle for 2½ years … in this club that no one wants to join,” Andy said.
We caught up with some protesters at Self-Help Graphics in Boyle Heights while they created signs to carry in today’s March for Our Lives in downtown Los Angeles.
Hundreds of people gathered in Britain on Saturday to show solidarity with the March for Our Lives protesters across the world.
In Edinburgh, Scotland, relatives of the victims of the 1996 Dunblane school shooting read letters addressing gun violence and supporting the Parkland, Fla., teenagers.
“I hope that they see our message and realize that we’re holding hands with them across the ocean,” said Ali Ross, whose sister, Joanne, was killed in the Dunblane shooting.
Times journalists are covering marches for gun control across the U.S. on Saturday, including those in Los Angeles, Orange County, Florida, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C. Follow their #MarchforOurLives updates here.
Like many of the young people who are heading to Washington, D.C., for Saturday's protest against gun violence, Dantrell Blake and Deshon Hannah are concerned about deadly school shootings.
But Blake, 21, and Hannah, 20, also have very personal reasons for attending.
Thousands of students across Maryland boarded trains and buses and hopped in cars heading to Washington this morning to join what is expected to be a crowd of 500,000 at a March For Our Lives rally sparked by the recent school shootings.
The school safety and anti-gun violence movement has been led by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where a shooting last month left 17 dead at the school.
One day in February may have saved Mia Freeman's life. A second day changed it forever.
On Feb. 2, Mia's fourth-period class, which had been meeting in her high school's freshman building, was moved back to its original classroom space on another part of the campus.
The Trump administration on Friday announced a new regulation that would outlaw "bump stocks," the mechanical device used by the Las Vegas shooter to make his rifles fire like more lethal automatic weapons.
President Trump announced the regulation in a Twitter message a day before the so-called March for Our Lives, which was organized by young people after the mass slayings at a Parkland, Fla., high school. Marches are planned for Washington and hundreds of other locales nationwide to call for stricter gun control measures.
Organizers posted a list of participants in the march. They include:
Schools:
Alexander Hamilton High School
Arcadia High School
Azusa High School
Benjamin Franklin Senior High School
Calabasas High School Freshman
California State University Fullerton
California State University Long Beach
California State University Los Angeles
California State University Northridge
CHAMPS Charter High School
Citrus College
East Los Angeles College
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy
Fullerton University
Geffen Academy at UCLA
George Washington University Online High School
Greenwood High School Indiana
Hart High School
Harvard Westlake
Herbert Hoover High School
iLead North Hollywood
John A. Rowland High School
John Burroughs High school
La Cañada High School
Los Angeles City College
Los Angeles Valley College
Loyola Marymount University
Marlborough School
Maywood Academy High School
Millikan High School
Mira Costa High
Mt. San Antonio College
Notre Dame Academy
Oakwood Secondary School
Ocean View High School
Pasadena City College
Pitzer College
San Diego State University
San Dimas High School
Santa Ana College
Santa Monica College
Santa Monica High School
Santiago Canyon College
Saugus High School
School of Rock Woodland Hills
Scripps College
Sierra Vista Junior High
Studio School
University California, Riverside
University of California, Davis
University of California, Los Angeles
University of California, San Diego
University of La Verne
University of Southern California
Valencia High School
Warren High School
Partner organizations: