We spoke with four students from schools affected by shootings in the last four years. They shared their experiences walking out of classes in protest earlier this month and told us why they are pushing for change in the wake of the massacre in Parkland, Fla.
There are so many names, dozens and dozens, that the display runs out of room with 2012 and resumes inside the church with more panels listing yet more names of people killed in gun violence in New Orleans. Among the victims — mostly black, mostly young, mostly male — is Deidra Smoot-Hall's baby boy:
6/21/15 Kenneth Hall Jr. 27 Shot.
On the local nightly news, her son's death was a blip, another name on the seemingly never-ending list of people killed with a firearm.
Country star Garth Brooks has joined Broadway luminaries Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt in sharing a new song ahead of the March for Our Lives anti-gun rally set for Saturday in Washington, D.C., and across the country.
Brooks debuted the unreleased song, which he didn’t name, in a new feature called Primetime during his recurring “Inside Studio G” session Monday night on Facebook.
Actresses Yara Shahidi, Amy Schumer, Connie Britton, Olivia Wilde and Skai Jackson will speak at the March for Our Lives Los Angeles rally this weekend, organizers announced Wednesday.
The women will join singer Charlie Puth and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in downtown L.A. on Saturday for the inaugural demonstration to honor the 17 lives lost in the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting last month and demand immediate action on gun-violence prevention.
This Saturday, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., have coordinated a series of nationwide marches to call for action to end gun violence and mass shootings in schools.
Events are planned in nearly 840 locations worldwide, including Los Angeles. The hub of march activity will be in Washington, D.C.
Josie Hahn, who attends Polytechnic High in Long Beach, is not a survivor of a school shooting. Neither is Sofia Lizardi of Venice High or Edna Chavez of Manual Arts. But all three seniors are part of a movement that found full voice after a 19-year-old wielding a semiautomatic rifle killed 17 at a high school in Parkland, Fla., last month.
On Saturday, these students and hundreds of thousands of others are expected to take part in at least 838 marches and other official and unofficial events worldwide in what organizers have called the March for Our Lives.
A self-confessed "secret huge nerd," Jaclyn Corin admits she is freaking out on the inside as she tries to balance political activism with schoolwork.
The 17-year-old junior class president has six essays to write for her advanced-placement language and composition class. But after a gunman rampaged through her high school, killing 14 students and three staff members, she is mostly focused on Saturday's March for Our Lives.