Overnight, as Americans were still sleeping or preparing to participate in Saturday’s events, protesters worldwide rallied against gun violence in solidarity with the March for Our Lives events.
An estimated 800-plus marches were scheduled in the United States and across the globe, according to the March for Our Lives website. In Tokyo, protesters held signs with the victims’ names from mass shootings such as those at Columbine High School, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary School and others.
“We have to take on these weapons manufacturers. They are anti-life,” Parliament member Julie Anne Genter said at a protest in Auckland, New Zealand.
Thousands gathered in Santa Ana’s Centennial Regional Park on Saturday afternoon for what was expected to be one of the largest March for Our Lives events in Orange County.
At a rally demanding an end to gun violence, the crowd chanted “Never again!” and “Vote them out!”
The crowd was full of young faces. Andrew Gutierrez, 15, said he’s been anxious about going to school since the Parkland shooting. “I want to feel safe going to school,” the Anaheim resident said. “I shouldn’t hesitate if I want to go to school.”
As thousands packed in to Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles, 17 marchers held 17 hand-drawn portraits, one for each of the victims killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month. The drawings, which featured pops of orange and gold against mostly black-and-white images, were created by Grace Pekrul, 16, a student at Oak Park Independent School in Ventura County. The first names of each of the victims were written in neat cursive across the bottom of each image.
The march in Denver began with thousands of people raising their signs in solidarity with protesters around the country and world.
The three-hour march started at Civic Center Park downtown. Speakers included Tom Masuer, the father of Daniel Masuer, who was killed in the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Maddie King.
About a dozen pro-gun demonstrators rallied in front of Los Angeles police headquarters around noon Saturday, facing off with some of the marchers advocating for stricter gun control measures.
The counterprotesters waved American flags and held signs reading, “Ban Jihad Not Guns” and “Guns will ensure our freedom.” Most marchers walked by on Spring Street without paying attention, but a few dozen gathered around, the two factions separated by yellow caution tape, a line of officers, a line of police bicycles and a line of volunteers who said they were affiliated with the march and wore orange vests and black shirts that said, “We can end gun violence.”
“How long have you been pro-mass shooter?” one man shouted across the barriers.
Sara Ross, 16, felt a bit helpless after the mass shooting that left 58 dead at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas.
The Coronado High School Student said she knew a classmate whose dad was killed in the Oct. 1 massacre that injured more than 700 people.
“Our community here in Las Vegas was rocked by it,” she said.
Edna Chavez, a South Los Angeles resident, spoke to the march in Washington, recalling the day her brother was killed.
She remembers seeing the “sunset going down on South Central” and hearing the “pops, thinking they’re fireworks.”
“Ricardo was his name,” Chavez said, asking the crowd to say his name. “Ricardo! Ricardo!” the crowd chanted in unison.
Stephanie Goddard, a Tulane University medical student, says she’s seen wounds from all sorts of guns — 9-millimeter pistols, .22-caliber rifles, 12-gauge shotguns.
"I've seen it all and that's why I'm here … for change," Goddard, 27, said. "This city has too many shootings, too many deaths .… It's terribly sad."
Goddard, wearing green medical scrubs, was among thousands who marched on the streets of New Orleans on a muggy day.
President Trump took the scenic route after spending Saturday at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., ensuring he didn’t pass any demonstrators calling for stronger gun laws as part of the nationwide March for Our Lives.
Scores of people had lined the motorcade’s usual path, which has been well-traveled by the president as he shuttles between his Mar-a-Lago estate and the Trump International Golf Club during weekend visits here. They held signs blasting the National Rifle Assn. and supporting a ban on assault weapons.
But returning to Mar-a-Lago from the club on Saturday afternoon, Trump’s motorcade took a longer route, crossing a different bridge into Palm Beach and then driving down Ocean Boulevard. There were striking views of the blue water and palatial estates, but no protesters could be spotted.