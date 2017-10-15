425 homes destroyed by Mendocino County fires

Redwood Valley residents sort through donations and supplies at McCarty's Bar, which turned into an evacuation center in Redwood Valley, Calif. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Redwood Valley and Sulphur fires burning in Mendocino County have destroyed at least 425 homes, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department. At least four commercial structures have been destroyed.

As of Sunday morning, the combined fires have burned more than 37,207 acres. The fires are 37% contained.

Some neighborhoods in Redwood Valley, Willits and Potter Valley are being repopulated at noon, according to the department. A list of the areas is available on the department's Facebook page.