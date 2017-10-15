At least 35 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, displacing 100,000 people.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 35 fire-related deaths as of Saturday. Nineteen people died in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino County, four in Napa County and four in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has suspended enforcement in areas affected by the fires, including evacuation zones, fire shelters and food banks.
- More than 5,700 of structures have been destroyed in 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 220,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
425 homes destroyed by Mendocino County fires
|Dakota Smith
The Redwood Valley and Sulphur fires burning in Mendocino County have destroyed at least 425 homes, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department. At least four commercial structures have been destroyed.
As of Sunday morning, the combined fires have burned more than 37,207 acres. The fires are 37% contained.
Some neighborhoods in Redwood Valley, Willits and Potter Valley are being repopulated at noon, according to the department. A list of the areas is available on the department's Facebook page.