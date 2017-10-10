At least 15 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- CalFire reported 15 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday morning. Seven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 115,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.
A fountain, two tables, 12 chairs: The remains of the Fountaingrove Inn
|Nina Agrawal
At the corner of Fountaingrove Parkway and Mendocino Avenue, the remains of the historic Fountaingrove Inn Hotel and, above it, the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel could be seen from the bottom of a charred hill.
The sickly sweet smell of smoke hung in the air. The ground was still hot. Nearby spot fires continued to smolder.
At the Fountaingrove Inn, it looked like a fire had torn through the property, leaving behind only a steel frame, now crooked in many places, and pieces of stone walls. A mess of tangled rebar, broken piping and blackened tree limbs lay strewn above piles of rubble. Water pipes hung down and broken glass littered the hedges.
Amazingly, at the far side of the inn, a dry fountain, two wooden tables and about a dozen wooden chairs remained intact.
Farther up the hill, the sprawling Hilton looked similar, except the scene was repeated in several areas. Small fires still smoldered and the occasional piece of debris rained down. On the far end of the property, the pool and its surrounding area were untouched.