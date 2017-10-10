A fountain, two tables, 12 chairs: The remains of the Fountaingrove Inn

At the corner of Fountaingrove Parkway and Mendocino Avenue, the remains of the historic Fountaingrove Inn Hotel and, above it, the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel could be seen from the bottom of a charred hill.

The sickly sweet smell of smoke hung in the air. The ground was still hot. Nearby spot fires continued to smolder.

At the Fountaingrove Inn, it looked like a fire had torn through the property, leaving behind only a steel frame, now crooked in many places, and pieces of stone walls. A mess of tangled rebar, broken piping and blackened tree limbs lay strewn above piles of rubble. Water pipes hung down and broken glass littered the hedges.

Amazingly, at the far side of the inn, a dry fountain, two wooden tables and about a dozen wooden chairs remained intact.

Farther up the hill, the sprawling Hilton looked similar, except the scene was repeated in several areas. Small fires still smoldered and the occasional piece of debris rained down. On the far end of the property, the pool and its surrounding area were untouched.