Climatologist explains why ‘the conditions are primed for fire’ in California

Here's why fires are exploding up and down the state, with answers by Bill Patzert, a climatologist for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge.

What is going on in California?

Fall is fire season in California — the end of the long dry season and the appearance of the meteorology that drives the strong, hot and dry winds (appearance of high pressure over the Great Basin-Nevada) that drive the fires. After more than a decade of drought, the fuel levels up and down California (dry brush and grasses) are exceptionally high. The conditions are primed for fire.

What are the wind conditions?

On Sunday and Monday, the dry, intense Santa Ana winds in Southern California and the Diablo winds of Sonoma and Napa counties roared out of the mountains and the situation exploded. ... Last winter’s welcome rains created more vegetation that — over the past dry six months — created more fuel.