At least 15 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- CalFire reported 15 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday morning. Seven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 115,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.
Climatologist explains why ‘the conditions are primed for fire’ in California
|Rong-Gong Lin II
Here's why fires are exploding up and down the state, with answers by Bill Patzert, a climatologist for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge.
What is going on in California?
Fall is fire season in California — the end of the long dry season and the appearance of the meteorology that drives the strong, hot and dry winds (appearance of high pressure over the Great Basin-Nevada) that drive the fires. After more than a decade of drought, the fuel levels up and down California (dry brush and grasses) are exceptionally high. The conditions are primed for fire.
What are the wind conditions?
On Sunday and Monday, the dry, intense Santa Ana winds in Southern California and the Diablo winds of Sonoma and Napa counties roared out of the mountains and the situation exploded. ... Last winter’s welcome rains created more vegetation that — over the past dry six months — created more fuel.
Why are the fires starting in these places?
The simple formula is fuel plus meteorology plus ignition equals fire. The catalyst is people. Both the Northern and Southern California fires erupted in areas with a high population density, where wildlands meet urban and suburban development.
Part of this story is that both in the north and south, Californians have built in what are historical fire corridors. These new, high-density developments are particularly vulnerable to fast-moving, destructive fires.