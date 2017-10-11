As wildfires continued to rage across Napa County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities issued new evacuation orders.

All of Calistoga is now under mandatory evacuation.

"Winds have shifted out of the northeast,” said Sgt. Scott Fleming of the St. Helena Police Department. “Our goal is to have all 5,000 residents out by 5 p.m.”

Officials advised residents to leave the city via State Route 29 south, or head south on the Silverado Trail to Zinfandel Lane, then head west to the 29.

A shelter is open at American Canyon High School at 3000 Newell Drive in American Canyon.