An assemblyman and a dentist, he's helping identify Northern California bodies

There's often little politicians can do when wildfires strike, besides comfort the residents who lost their homes and monitor emergency efforts to make sure they're getting the help they need.

California Assemblyman Jim Wood has another job.

"Most of my work is in the morgue at this point," he said.

A Democrat from Healdsburg, Wood is also a dentist who is helping law enforcement identify victims of the deadly fires in Northern California.

"These are my constituents," he said.

Wood represents an enormous, mostly rural district stretching from Santa Rosa to the Oregon border in the north. There aren't many people in the country with his skills and experience. So when the latest fires started, he said, "I knew at some point I would be called."

It's the kind of work he has done with sheriff's offices for years. Right now, he's working to identify bodies in Sonoma County, where there have been at least 19 deaths related to the Tubbs fire. He'll likely help Mendocino, too, where at least eight people have died.