At least 35 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, displacing 100,000 people.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 35 fire-related deaths as of Saturday. Nineteen people died in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino County, four in Napa County and four in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has suspended enforcement in areas affected by the fires, including evacuation zones, fire shelters and food banks.
- More than 5,700 of structures have been destroyed in 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 220,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
An assemblyman and a dentist, he's helping identify Northern California bodies
|Chris Megerian
There's often little politicians can do when wildfires strike, besides comfort the residents who lost their homes and monitor emergency efforts to make sure they're getting the help they need.
California Assemblyman Jim Wood has another job.
"Most of my work is in the morgue at this point," he said.
A Democrat from Healdsburg, Wood is also a dentist who is helping law enforcement identify victims of the deadly fires in Northern California.
"These are my constituents," he said.
Wood represents an enormous, mostly rural district stretching from Santa Rosa to the Oregon border in the north. There aren't many people in the country with his skills and experience. So when the latest fires started, he said, "I knew at some point I would be called."
It's the kind of work he has done with sheriff's offices for years. Right now, he's working to identify bodies in Sonoma County, where there have been at least 19 deaths related to the Tubbs fire. He'll likely help Mendocino, too, where at least eight people have died.
Sometimes bodies are recovered mostly intact. Other times, there are only bone fragments.
It's slow work, and getting the right dental records to identify the remains can be difficult.
"It's a process that will take awhile," Wood said.
At a time when distraught families are desperate for information about missing loved ones, Wood said he is grateful there's something he can do to help bring a sense of conclusion.
"There's times we're all standing around wondering what to do," he said. The dental work, Wood said, "gives me a sense of purpose."