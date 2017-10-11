Cause of raging Northern California fires remains under investigation, officials say

An aerial view of the Coffey Park neighborhood detroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa.

A Pacific Gas and Electric spokesman said Wednesday that it’s too early to know if the utility's power lines or transformers sparked any of the fires raging in Sonoma and Napa counties.

The utility’s priority right now is restoring electricity, said Jason King, spokesman for the San Francisco-based utility.

At least 40,000 customers are without power in the Santa Rosa area, he said.

Strong winds late Sunday and early Monday affected the utility’s electrical lines across the North Bay, the company said in a statement.

“In some cases we have found instances of wires down, broken poles and impacted infrastructure. Where those have occurred, we have reported them to our state utility regulator and Cal Fire,” the statement read.

Any electrical facilities in Sonoma County are owned by the utility, unless the facilities are on private property, King said.

Sonoma County spokeswoman Hannah Euser said she had no information about damage to any PG&E’s infrastructure.

Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said power lines, campfires and equipment use are common causes of fires, but investigators don’t know what sparked the blazes burning throughout Northern California.

“We have investigators spread out across all the fires,” Berlant said, adding that such investigations take at least several days.