Curfew imposed overnight in Santa Rosa to prevent looting of empty homes

The city of Santa Rosa imposed a curfew starting at 6:45 p.m. Monday until sunrise Tuesday to prevent looting, an official said.

The evacuation zone is larger than the burn zone, so many houses are sitting empty, said acting Santa Rosa Police Chief Craig Schwartz.

“We have had a number of reports in the evacuation zone and the fire zone of people driving around and suspicious behavior,” Schwartz said.

He didn’t know if there had been any arrests.