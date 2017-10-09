Devastation in Fountaingrove as an assisted living facility burns down

Firemen look for hot spots in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove Lodge, an LGBT retirement community, was evacuated shortly after midnight, said executive director Robert May. The building is in Fountaingrove, a neighborhood that was hardest hit by the fire.

However, Villa Capri, an assisted living community center owned by the people who own the lodge, burned down, he said. Residents from all the continuing care facilities are being transported to Montecito or Berkeley.

“It was a harrowing experience,” May said of the evacuation. “The flames were right in front of us.”

He ticked off half a dozen structures that are believed to have burned in the fire, including the Santa Rosa Hilton.