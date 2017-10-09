Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, according to CalFire. One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east closed
Devastation in Fountaingrove as an assisted living facility burns down
|Dakota Smith
Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove Lodge, an LGBT retirement community, was evacuated shortly after midnight, said executive director Robert May. The building is in Fountaingrove, a neighborhood that was hardest hit by the fire.
However, Villa Capri, an assisted living community center owned by the people who own the lodge, burned down, he said. Residents from all the continuing care facilities are being transported to Montecito or Berkeley.
“It was a harrowing experience,” May said of the evacuation. “The flames were right in front of us.”
He ticked off half a dozen structures that are believed to have burned in the fire, including the Santa Rosa Hilton.