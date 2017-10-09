Gov. Brown on wine country fires: 'It's not under control by any means'

Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- No deaths have been reported, though people are being treated at local hospitals for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.