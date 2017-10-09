CALIFORNIA
At least 1,500 structures destroyed by rampaging Northern California wildfires
Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.

What you need to know:

  • At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
  • The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
  • No deaths have been reported, though people are being treated at local hospitals for injuries.
  • There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.

Gov. Brown on wine country fires: 'It's not under control by any means'

Latest updates

