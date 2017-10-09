Gusty winds fanned Sunday night's flames, Cal Fire says

About 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 14 fires across eight Northern California counties, Cal Fire spokeswoman Janet Upton said Monday morning.

The fires began around 10 p.m. Sunday night, she said. “Some of the fires experienced winds in excess of 50 miles per hour.” The winds were not as fierce Monday but a red flag warning is still in place through Tuesday, she said.

"We estimate now the 14 combined fires have burned over 57,000 acres,” she said. The counties affected are Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Mendocino, Yuba, Nevada, Calaveras and Lake, she said.

No deaths have been reported, but "we do have reports of injuries and people that are unaccounted for," she said.

The diablo winds, Northern California's version of the Santa Ana winds that are common to Southern California, are hitting hard, Upton said.

“This time of year is when historically the state’s largest, most damaging and most deadly fires have occurred," Upton said. “Critical fire conditions fanned by high wind" act as "a fuse for sparks," she said.