ICE suspends activity in Northern California fire zones

Immigration officials have suspended operations in the Northern California fire areas, authorities said Friday.

“The only time we’re going to pick someone up is in the event of a serious criminal presenting a current public safety threat,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman James Schwab said Friday.

He did not say how long the suspension would last.

Immigration enforcement will not detain anyone from evacuation sites, assistance shelters or food banks in the region, Schwab said.