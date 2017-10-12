At least 23 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 23 fire-related deaths as of late Wednesday morning. Thirteen people died in Sonoma County, six in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and two in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 3,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 160,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 8,000 acres, destroyed or damaged about 30structures and injured one person. It was about 45% contained as of Wednesday morning and most evacuation orders were lifted.
Overnight winds were milder than expected, keeping Atlas fire's growth to a minimum
|Paige St. John
The 43,000-acre Atlas fire had only moderate growth overnight thanks in part to winds that were milder than expected Wednesday night. They pushed the fire mostly to the north and east, good news for Napa residents who were warned Wednesday afternoon to be prepared to leave the eastern sections of town closest to the fire.
The weaker winds also aided firefighters on the Partrick fire, but the danger of it pushing into Sonoma and Vineburg remained Thursday.
Firefighters were warned that critical “red flag” conditions remain, with strong winds, low humidity and “extremely receptive fuels,” according to Thursday morning's Cal Fire incident management plan for the Atlas and neighboring fires.
Forecasted gusts of up to 40 mph are expected to ease Thursday afternoon, diminishing the risk of a runaway fire line.
The latest Cal Fire maps show some small containment lines and completed bulldozer breaks at key locations in the wine country fires.
The Atlas fire stretches from Lake Berryessa in the north to the southern flank of Napa, but a control line has been established across the bottom of Atlas Peak Road, near where firefighters first engaged the now-sprawling ridge fire Sunday night.
The goal is to keep the fire north of Jameson Canyon and east of Highway 29, the critical north/south road that bisects Napa and is a key evacuation route for the populous area.
Some fire engines and their crews continue to work 12-hour shifts.