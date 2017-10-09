Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east closed
Rangers pack up Jack London memorabilia to save artifacts from fire damage
|Javier Panzar
State park rangers packed irreplaceable artifacts and began hosing down the roofs of historic buildings at Jack London State Historic Park in Sonoma County on Monday as the Nuns fire approached.
Rangers moved memorabilia including London's original typewriter and his wife Charmian's Steinway piano, said Tjiska Van Wyk, executive director of the park. Several homes on London Ranch Road, which leads into the park, burned to the ground, she said.
The park includes the cottage where London lived and wrote many stories and novels, the ruins of London's dream home dubbed Wolf House, which burned to the ground before it was completed, and a house that Charmian lived in until her death in 1955. The couple's gravesites are in the park as well.