Rangers pack up Jack London memorabilia to save artifacts from fire damage

State park rangers packed irreplaceable artifacts and began hosing down the roofs of historic buildings at Jack London State Historic Park in Sonoma County on Monday as the Nuns fire approached.

Rangers moved memorabilia including London's original typewriter and his wife Charmian's Steinway piano, said Tjiska Van Wyk, executive director of the park. Several homes on London Ranch Road, which leads into the park, burned to the ground, she said.

The park includes the cottage where London lived and wrote many stories and novels, the ruins of London's dream home dubbed Wolf House, which burned to the ground before it was completed, and a house that Charmian lived in until her death in 1955. The couple's gravesites are in the park as well.