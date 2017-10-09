Santa Rosa resident comes home to find every house on her cul-de-sac burned to the ground

Diana Wilder stood outside the pile of rubble that was once her home, clutching a concrete Buddha lawn ornament.

“I wanted to take something from the house with me,” said Wilder, 53, a homemaker.

She was afraid to root around in the wreckage. A safe and some flower pots survived but not much else.

Wilder and her husband had spent the night in a supermarket parking lot.

“I was praying all night, ‘Please, house, still be there,’” she said.

But her prayers were not answered.

She returned to find every house on her cul-de-sac burned to the ground, the charred remains of washers and dryers, barbecues and chimneys standing amid the ruins.

Wilder and her husband bought their house in 2000. The monthly payment was $1,200. She doubts she can find an apartment for that amount of money. She plans to live with her brother until she figures out what to do next.