Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, according to CalFire. One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east closed
Santa Rosa resident comes home to find every house on her cul-de-sac burned to the ground
|Phil Willon
Diana Wilder stood outside the pile of rubble that was once her home, clutching a concrete Buddha lawn ornament.
“I wanted to take something from the house with me,” said Wilder, 53, a homemaker.
She was afraid to root around in the wreckage. A safe and some flower pots survived but not much else.
Wilder and her husband had spent the night in a supermarket parking lot.
“I was praying all night, ‘Please, house, still be there,’” she said.
But her prayers were not answered.
She returned to find every house on her cul-de-sac burned to the ground, the charred remains of washers and dryers, barbecues and chimneys standing amid the ruins.
Wilder and her husband bought their house in 2000. The monthly payment was $1,200. She doubts she can find an apartment for that amount of money. She plans to live with her brother until she figures out what to do next.
Two blocks away, Bill Miken grabbed bucket after bucket of water to douse burning embers on the ruins of his next-door neighbor’s house.
On Monday afternoon, Miken’s home in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa was still standing, one of seven on a block of about 30 homes to survive the Tubbs fire.
The rest were smoldering heaps, many with gas lines still lighted up like torches. Miken, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, said the neighborhood was full of young children. The neighbors whose house burned down had young twins and had moved there recently after losing their previous house in a fire, he said.
“I’m blessed that they saved my house,” said Miken, 58, who works for the county. “But I feel terrible that my neighbors weren’t so lucky.”