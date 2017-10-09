Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- No deaths have been reported, though people are being treated at local hospitals for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
Santa Rosa Hilton Hotel, Kmart engulfed in flames
|Javier Panzar
The Tubbs fire that swept through the hills north of Santa Rosa overnight began claiming high-end resorts and businesses along Highway 101 early Monday, officials said.
San Francisco Chronicle reporter Kurtis Alexander captured video of structures on fire at the Hilton Hotel in Sonoma County, as well as flames engulfing a Kmart store on the other side of the highway, which has been shut down north of Santa Rosa.