Sonoma County sheriff expects the death toll to increase in the raging wildfires

Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano said Wednesday morning that emergency crews continued to evacuate neighborhoods near Santa Rosa through the night because of concerns that strong winds forecast for later in the day would kick up the deadly wildfires that have been burning since Sunday.

The sheriff urged all residents who receive notices of a possible evacuation of their neighborhood to leave the area as soon as possible and not wait for a final order to flee.

“This is a very serious event,” Giordano said at a news conference at the sheriff's department headquarters.

The sheriff said there have been 11 confirmed fire-related deaths in the county, a number he expects to increase when emergency crews are finally able to search the hundreds of homes that have been reduced to ashes in Santa Rosa and outlying areas. The identities of those killed have not been released.

A team of detectives continues to track down the whereabouts of the 670 people who have been reported missing, and have already found 110 to be safe, he said.

The task has been complicated by the loss of 73 cellphone towers in burn areas, which has made it difficult for friends and family members to find their loved ones, the sheriff said. Still, he said he expects most of the people reported missing to be found safely.

Giordano said Sonoma County officials did send out warnings to residents as the fire approached Sunday. But he added that it’s difficult to assess how effective that alert system was during the rapidly moving fire.

Residents have to register to receive emergency warnings about fire, floods and other threats from the county’s SoCoAlert system. Residents can receive warnings via their home and work phones and their cellphones, by text message and by email.

“The fire was in the middle of the night,” the sheriff said. “I don’t know how effective that was. It’s going to take a long time until we understand that.”

Giordano said law enforcement officials did arrest three people they suspected were looting over the last two days.