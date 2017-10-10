Ten minutes of terror over radio as flames invade Napa County neighborhood

The terror that swept in with the wind-driven fire over those living on Atlas Peak is evident in the chaos that erupted over less than 10 minutes over the Napa County sheriff’s dispatch radio late Sunday night.

The distress calls, crackling over the radio since 10 p.m., arrived in rapid fire by 10:42 p.m.

“Parents trapped in garage,” one officer radioed in to the central dispatcher, giving an Atlas Peak Road address, followed by another warning: “The fire is moving quickly through here.”

Two minutes later, the dispatcher sent someone out to a second house on the road: "Two people trapped.”

Barely a minute later, also on Atlas Peak, a call came in for another house on the road: "An elderly lady trapped.”

At the same time, an officer on scene radioed in the loss of nearby house. “It is on fire now, it looks like they evacuated,” he said.

The dispatcher sent out an all-points request for “any units in the area.”

“Two people called, advising their house is on fire, and they need help evacuating.”

A minute later, she repeated the call.

“Is anybody able to go to 2232 for two people trapped in a house on fire?”

Moments later, propane tanks began to explode.

Two deaths have been confirmed from the fire that tore through the neighborhood. Charles and Sara Rippey, ages 100 and 99, died in their home on a ridge. Their son told a Bay Area television station that the caregiver for his parents was unable to get them out of the house.

“It was very fast, very fast,” Chuck Rippey told NBC. “She went to get my father and all the windows started to explode. The smoke. The heat… She couldn’t find him.”