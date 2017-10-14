'They haven't played politics': Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom pleased with federal aid

For all the sparring between California and President Trump, there was little concern from some of the state's politicians about receiving federal assistance for the recent wildfires.

"They haven't played politics," Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday while visiting some of Santa Rosa's most devastated areas.

Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) agreed.

"This has been extremely fast, what they've done," he said.

Thompson was pleased with federal assistance for firefighting, as well as help for individuals who have lost their homes.

"It usually takes a long time," he said.

Vice President Mike Pence said in a visit to California's emergency management headquarters that President Trump has approved a "major disaster declaration" for California to assist with the response to the fires that have burned thousands of acres in Northern California.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is conducting damage assessments, providing aid to local agencies and offering federal funding to residents affected by the fire, the agency announced Saturday.