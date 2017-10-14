At least 35 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, displacing 100,000 people.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 35 fire-related deaths as of Thursday. Nineteen people died in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino County, four in Napa County and four in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has suspended enforcement in areas affected by the fires, including evacuation zones, fire shelters and food banks.
- More than 5,700 of structures have been destroyed in 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 220,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
'They haven't played politics': Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom pleased with federal aid
|Chris Megerian
For all the sparring between California and President Trump, there was little concern from some of the state's politicians about receiving federal assistance for the recent wildfires.
"They haven't played politics," Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday while visiting some of Santa Rosa's most devastated areas.
Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) agreed.
"This has been extremely fast, what they've done," he said.
Thompson was pleased with federal assistance for firefighting, as well as help for individuals who have lost their homes.
"It usually takes a long time," he said.
Vice President Mike Pence said in a visit to California's emergency management headquarters that President Trump has approved a "major disaster declaration" for California to assist with the response to the fires that have burned thousands of acres in Northern California.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is conducting damage assessments, providing aid to local agencies and offering federal funding to residents affected by the fire, the agency announced Saturday.