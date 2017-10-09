Tubbs fire forces two hospitals to evacuate

Two Santa Rosa hospitals — Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Kaiser's Santa Rosa Medical Center — were evacuated as the Tubbs fire spread from Calistoga into Sonoma County late Sunday and early Monday.

“Imagine there’s a wind-whipped fire ... burning department stores, burning box stores, impacting hospitals," Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott said during a press conference Monday.

"We have safely evacuated the Santa Rosa medical center due to fires burning in the area. Many patients were transported to Kaiser Permanente in San Rafael and other local hospitals," Kaiser spokeswoman Jenny Mack said in an email. "All scheduled appointments and surgeries have been cancelled for the day in Santa Rosa and the Napa Medical Offices."

Mack added later that the Santa Rosa and Napa medical offices were not damaged, and that families seeking information on Santa Rosa hospital patients could call 855-599-0033.

"All Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital patients are safe and have been transferred to other area hospitals," Sutter Health spokeswoman Liz Madison said in an email Monday morning. "Due to road closures, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital is inaccessible at this time."

“We’ve had hospitals that have required evacuation ... all of those take significant amount of coordination and assets to ensure... that special needs populations and others that require special assistance are taken care of," said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the governor’s Office of Emergency Services. "That will remain our priority."

