Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east closed
Tubbs fire forces two hospitals to evacuate
|Sonali Kohli
Two Santa Rosa hospitals — Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Kaiser's Santa Rosa Medical Center — were evacuated as the Tubbs fire spread from Calistoga into Sonoma County late Sunday and early Monday.
“Imagine there’s a wind-whipped fire ... burning department stores, burning box stores, impacting hospitals," Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott said during a press conference Monday.
"We have safely evacuated the Santa Rosa medical center due to fires burning in the area. Many patients were transported to Kaiser Permanente in San Rafael and other local hospitals," Kaiser spokeswoman Jenny Mack said in an email. "All scheduled appointments and surgeries have been cancelled for the day in Santa Rosa and the Napa Medical Offices."
Mack added later that the Santa Rosa and Napa medical offices were not damaged, and that families seeking information on Santa Rosa hospital patients could call 855-599-0033.
"All Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital patients are safe and have been transferred to other area hospitals," Sutter Health spokeswoman Liz Madison said in an email Monday morning. "Due to road closures, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital is inaccessible at this time."
“We’ve had hospitals that have required evacuation ... all of those take significant amount of coordination and assets to ensure... that special needs populations and others that require special assistance are taken care of," said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the governor’s Office of Emergency Services. "That will remain our priority."
UPDATE:
1:28 p.m.: This article was updated with news about a hotline for locating Kaiser's patients.
This article was originally published at 1:10 p.m.