At least 17 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 17 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday evening. Eleven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 115,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. Many evacuation orders were lifted today.
Wildfire recovery funds included in $36.5-billion bill approved by House panel
|Sameea Kamal
The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday approved a bill to provide $36.5 billion in emergency funding for hurricane and wildfire relief and recovery.
The legislation includes $18.7 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund, $576.5 million for wildfire efforts, and $16 billion for debt relief for the National Flood Insurance Program, which now needs additional funds to make insurance claims payments to individuals, according to a release from the committee.
The bill includes a provision for the Disaster Nutrition Assistance Program to enable low-income residents in Puerto Rico to receive the same emergency nutrition assistance that other hurricane-affected states already receive.
“These funds are urgently needed to get resources to families and communities that are still suffering," Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-N.J.) said in the statement. "This legislation will continue immediate relief efforts, and help jump-start the rebuilding process."