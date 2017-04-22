Berkeley protest: An article in the April 16 California section about a clash between supporters of President Trump and counter-protesters at UC Berkeley quoted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes as saying, “I don’t mind hitting” counter-protesters. Rhodes said he was referring not to anti-fascist demonstrators but to “the actual white nationalists who showed up and tried to co-opt the event.” Also, the article said that Rhodes came from Montana with about 50 others. He joined the others at the event and was the only Montanan in the group.

Summer movies: In the April 23 Calendar section, the 2017 Summer Movie Preview contained several errors. The film “Wish Upon” was listed as “Wished Upon,” and “Last Men in Aleppo” was listed as “Last Man in Aleppo.” The opening date of “The Beguiled” was given as June 30; it is scheduled to open June 23 in selected cities. “Detroit” was listed as opening Aug. 11; it opens Aug. 4. The first name of actress Kristanna Loken, who appears in “The Black Rose,” ws misspelled as Kristana. A film distributor ws listed as XLrator Entertainment; it is XLrator Media.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.