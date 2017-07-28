Barbara Sinatra: In the July 26 California section, the obituary of Barbara Sinatra, philanthropist and fourth wife of singer Frank Sinatra, said Frank Sinatra had two children with earlier wife Nancy. The couple had three children: Nancy, Frank Jr. and Tina.

Soccer: In the July 27 Sports section, an article about a soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Coliseum was accompanied by a photo from a different game. The photo was of Jesse Lingard, who plays for Manchester United, not Manchester City, and was from a match between Manchester United and Barcelona that was played in Maryland.

Boy Scouts: In the July 26 Section A, an article about complaints over President Trump’s speech at the National Scout Jamboree referred to the Boy Scouts as a 117-year-old organization. It is 107 years old.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.