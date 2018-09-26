L.A. Unified makes 6% offer to teachers

Los Angeles school officials have made a new offer to teachers: a 6% raise over two years. They also propose lowering class sizes at 15 middle and 75 elementary schools.
The 6% raise would be retroactive: 3% would take effect with an agreement and go back to July 1, 2017. The second 3% would be applied from last July onward.
The union has sought a 6.5% raise that would be retroactive to July 1, 2016.
The two sides are scheduled to enter formal mediation on Thursday. If mediation fails, the teachers will be one step closer to a strike, which could be just weeks away.
The previous district offer was a 2% raise and a 2% bonus. Still, the 6% offer was not exactly a surprise because other unions representing district employees already had settled for similar terms. And L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner had said that a similar deal was available for teachers.
The schools whose classes would get smaller — by four students in core subjects — would be identified by a new formula called the Student Equity Needs Index. This index rates schools based on such factors as academic achievement, chronic absenteeism, local poverty and crime rates. Giving this helping hand to needier students could partially satisfy activists; some have sued the district to get more funding to these campuses.
The latest district offer would limit the kinds of advanced education credits teachers could earn to get a higher salary. The district wants these credits better aligned with instructional priorities, including enhanced knowledge of science, the arts, foreign languages and technical education.
Leaders of United Teachers Los Angeles could not be reached for comment Tuesday night, which is when the school district announced its offer.
One intriguing provision calls for a summary of the contract with a “clear outline” for families and the general public.
“Labor contracts are convoluted, long, and rarely include accessible language for employees and families,” the district offer states. “We propose that a formalized summary document be included in any final contract to increase transparency and understanding.”
The term of the contract would cover three years, starting retroactively on July 1, 2017.