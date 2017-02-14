County health officials investigate death of Santa Monica High student amid norovirus concerns

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the death Saturday of an 18-year-old Santa Monica High School student.

Kelly Cano, a senior, was a member of the school’s choir and swim team, according to a statement from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. She is the second student that the high school has lost this school year. Sophomore Vanai Jelks, 15, died in October.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has not determined a cause of death for either student, according to an email from coroner’s spokesman Craig Harvey.

There currently is no indication that the two deaths are related to each other or to a possible norovirus outbreak at a Santa Monica school earlier this month, district spokeswoman Gail Pinsker said in an email Monday.

“Parents are concerned now and at this time we have no evidence of any connection between the two deaths,” Pinsker wrote. “We have been assured that Kelly's sudden death is not thought to be associated with the gastrointestinal illness, possibly norovirus, that has affected students and staff in SMMUSD the past two weeks, including a few cases at Samohi [Santa Monica High].”

Students can receive counseling in the high school’s library this week.

The Public Health Department said it was “working closely with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to protect the health of the students, staff and the community and will provide the school community with information and any services should this be necessary.”

