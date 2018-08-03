The tender, terrifying truth about what happened inside the Trader Joe's hostage siege

Moss has undergone years of trauma therapy and healing work. She is thoughtful, and very tuned-in to other people, which is often described as being “present.” During the siege, she understood instinctively that she had to work at almost cross purposes with the police in order to keep everyone safe. She does not second-guess what the police did; she is thankful they shot and wounded Atkins. If they hadn’t, things could have turned out much worse inside the store.