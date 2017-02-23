Video of officer firing gun during altercation with teens sparks protests, where 24 are arrested

More than 300 people demonstrated on the streets of Anaheim on Wednesday night to protest an incident in which an off-duty Los Angeles police officer fired his gun during an altercation with teenagers in the city, an incident that was caught on tape.

After a night of protests that blocked traffic and resulted in some vandalism, police arrested 24 people. According to initial reports, 10 men, eight women, three male juveniles and three female juveniles were arrested. The detainees face misdemeanor counts of failing to disperse, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.

Anaheim police gave the order to disperse around 10 p.m. About 100 people remained in the chilly air, gathering at Palais Road and Euclid Street.

Police blocked the intersection and faced off with the protesters, who chanted slogans and waved signs at the officers.

No one was injured by Tuesday’s gunfire, but the video footage — posted on YouTube and Facebook — sparked a flurry of phone calls and emails to Anaheim police, who are investigating the officer’s actions.

(Warning: The video contains indecent language. You can watch it here.)

Many of the protesters were young people who had seen the video on their social media feeds and wanted to do something. Jocelyne Gutierrez, 21, and her friend Karla Zuniga, 20, decided to join the protest around 9 p.m. Gutierrez said she could relate with the boy in the video.

“It could have been me, my friend or someone from my family,” she said.

Police reported that several windows of residences and vehicles were broken and other acts of vandalism were committed, but they had no estimate of damage.

Sgt. Daron Wyatt, an Anaheim police spokesman, said he had received more than 500 calls after the videos began circulating online. Because of the influx of calls and emails, he said, the department set up a separate phone line for the public: (714) 765-7990.

He cautioned that the videos do not show the entirety of the encounter, capturing only a “very small portion.”

Some have questioned why the officer wasn’t arrested. Wyatt said detectives opted to finish their investigation before presenting their case to the district attorney’s office for review.

Tuesday’s confrontation began over what Anaheim police described as “ongoing issues” with the juveniles walking across the officer’s property. During the argument, police said, a 13-year-old threatened to shoot the off-duty officer, prompting him to attempt to detain the teen.

Two videos, taken by witnesses and posted online, appear to show the officer grab a boy on a lawn. A group of young people, most wearing backpacks, stood nearby.

In one video, the boy says the encounter began when the officer cursed at a girl who walked across his yard, then grabbed the boy after he protested his language.

“That’s not what I said,” the officer replied. Another teenager chimed in but could not be heard clearly on the recording.

“Shut the … up,” the officer said. “You weren’t even there.”

With the officer grabbing the collar of the 13-year-old’s sweatshirt, the two staggered across the lawn. “Let me go,” the boy said repeatedly.

At one point, someone rushes the officer, sending him over a row of bushes. The man then starts to drag the boy over the hedge as another swings at him.

A few seconds later, as more people approach the two, the man reaches into the waistband of his jeans and draws what appears to be a gun. A single gunshot can be heard about three seconds later.

Anaheim police officers were called to the scene at Euclid Street and Palais Road about 2:40 p.m.

Because the officer fired his gun, Anaheim homicide detectives were assigned to the case and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

Two teenagers were arrested, Anaheim police said. The 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of battery and making criminal threats, and a 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery. Their names were not released because they are juveniles.

Wyatt said the off-duty officer was cooperating with the inquiry and had not been arrested. His name was not released.

Capt. Andy Neiman, an LAPD spokesman, said the department had launched its own internal investigation into the shooting, which is standard procedure when officers fire their weapons. Neiman said LAPD detectives and staff from the inspector general’s office had gone to the scene.

“We will continue to conduct the internal investigation to determine the actions of the officer and the circumstances, and then we’ll consult with the Orange County district attorney as well to determine if there’s any issues,” Neiman said.

As with all shootings by LAPD officers, Neiman said, the off-duty officer will remain out of the field until what’s known as a 72-hour briefing, when Chief Charlie Beck reviews the initial inquiry into the case and determines whether the officer can return.

The LAPD said in a statement issued Wednesday evening that investigators were aware of the video and would review it as part of their inquiry.

Anaheim Police Chief Raul Quezada planned to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon.

