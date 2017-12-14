Beverly Hills anesthesiologist charged with murder in plastic surgery death of doctor

An anesthesiologist was charged with murder Wednesday after a 71-year-old patient suffered a fatal overdose under his care, authorities said.
Stephen Kyosung Kim, 53, is accused of administering a lethal dose of the narcotic Demerol to a patient undergoing surgery at the Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Center in Beverly Hills, according to a release from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
The patient was a doctor named Mark Greenspan. Soon after the surgery, Greenspan suffered cardiac arrest and died.
Kim is also accused of injecting himself with drugs during the procedure. He faces a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison if convicted.
The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating the case.
