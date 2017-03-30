Big rig crash and fire snarls Vegas-bound I-15 traffic in Apple Valley

A semi-trailer truck caught fire early Thursday on the northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway in Apple Valley after it was involved in a multi-vehicle accident.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. between Stoddard Wells Road and Dale Evans Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Marcelo Llerena.

He said the semi-trailer truck struck a pickup truck pulling a trailer and caught fire. All drivers suffered minor injuries and were able to exit their vehicles.

All lanes were shut down around 6 a.m. and the right shoulder was later used to let traffic through, Llerena said. As of 7 a..m. the northbound lanes remained closed.

The 15 Freeway is a major artery between the Southland and Las Vegas. Caltrans officials recommend drivers to take U.S. Routes 395 to 58 and back to the 15 Freeway to go around the accident scene.

The crash remains under investigation by CHP.

ruben.vives@latimes.com

