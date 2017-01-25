Man rescued two days after his truck plunged off Mt. Baldy road

A 26-year-old man who was trapped in his pickup truck for two days after his vehicle swerved off a road was rescued in the Angeles National Forest near Mt. Baldy early Wednesday, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:55 a.m. to the remote area near Mt. Baldy Road and the Barrett Stoddard Truck Trail, where they found the man’s white truck flipped over, said Vanessa Lozano, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The truck fell about 75 feet down the side of a cliff, KTLA-TV reported.

The man, who was not identified, was “awake and alert but had some severe injuries,” Lozano said.

The man suffered broken ribs and a fractured right ankle, L.A. County Fire Battalion Chief Mark Tolbert told OnScene.TV.

It was unclear what caused the crash, Lozano said. The man was hoisted up the hill and airlifted to a trauma center, she said.

