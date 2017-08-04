LAPD review of cadet scandal finds inadequate supervision, other deficiencies

An internal review of the Los Angeles Police Department’s cadet program for local youths has found deficiencies that include inadequate supervision of cadets and a lack of formal training for the officers who run the program.

The review was commissioned by Chief Charlie Beck on June 15, a day after cadets in stolen police cruisers led officers on a dangerous pursuit in South Los Angeles. Seven teenage cadets were arrested on suspicion of stealing cruisers, radios, Tasers and other equipment. A 31-year-old police officer has been charged with sexual crimes involving a 15-year-old cadet.

On Friday, LAPD officials released the 26-page review as well as an updated manual for the department’s youth programs.

The new manual addresses some of the flaws in the previous document, which was last revised more than a decade ago, did not include rules about social media and referred to the now-defunct Explorer program.

The relationship between the police officer, Robert Cain, and the 15-year-old female cadet developed in part through text messages. Cain was assigned to the equipment room at 77th Street Station, where most of the seven cadets were based. The cadet programs at 77th Street and Pacific stations have been suspended.

According to the review, social media have been a problem at some stations, with cadets bullying one another online or expressing “infatuations” with youth services officers. Some cadets have been allowed to sign on to department computer systems using sworn officers’ credentials, the review said.

LAPD officials are continuing an internal investigation of the cadet scandal, which has cast a cloud over a program that enrolls more than 2,000 young people ages 13 to 20. At a news conference Friday, Beck said the investigation is in “the seventh inning,” with Cain the only police officer suspected of wrongdoing. Criminal charges have not been filed against the seven cadets, most of whom are juveniles.

The review notes that the cadet program is designed to build character and leadership skills and to improve relationships between the police and residents. Its reach is broad, with recruiting efforts targeting not just model students but those who are “needy, disadvantaged and isolated.” Most cadets do not aspire to become police officers.

Beck said the program has grown rapidly, which has led to some of the problems enumerated in the review.

He emphasized that department officials continue to support the program.

“We believe in not only its efficacy but its value to the young people of Los Angeles,” Beck said.

The review notes that at some cadet posts, a single youth services officer can be responsible for as many as 60 cadets. The officers, who are sworn police officers, are assigned to the cadet program full-time but are sometimes called away to help with other jobs, such staffing front desks.

The youth services officers attend monthly meetings but have not been required to receive formal training on how to interact with minors, which makes it difficult to hold them accountable if a problem arises, said an executive summary attached to the review.

Youth services officers have already undergone a mandatory training session and will be issued department cellphones so their communications with cadets can be monitored, Beck said.

The revised manual provides guidelines for staffing ratios, including one adult for 35 youths in a classroom setting and one adult for 30 youths during physical fitness training. The manual also states that youth services officers should not be routinely assigned other duties.

Mirroring a directive that Beck issued after the cadet scandal exploded, the manual restricts one-on-one contact between cadets and adults and limits text and social media messages to necessary business.

The manual prohibits cadets from using department computers, driving police vehicles or setting foot in equipment rooms, known as kit rooms.

Cadets typically do not do police work, though at some stations, they answer questions at the front desk. The revised manual permits them to answer phones and fill out simple police reports. Cadets older than 18 may participate in vice investigations, the manual states.

cindy.chang@latimes.com

