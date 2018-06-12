Brush fire is threatening homes in the Benedict Canyon area

A brush fire was threatening homes in the tony Benedict Canyon area of the Westside on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a major response from firefighters.
The fire had burned about 10 acres, and officials said it was moving toward homes on two flanks. About 150 firefighters were on the scene.
The fire was burning near the 9800 block of West Portola Drive. The Los Angeles Fire Department was still trying to assess how many homes were threatened and the number of acres that have burned. No evacuations had been ordered as of about 3 p.m., said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
The LAFD said the homes threatened were along Yoakum Drive and Portola Drive and that the blaze was approaching Benedict Canyon Drive.
The fire was burning through dry brush that is particularly strong fuel after years of drought in Southern California. Firefighters were being aided, however, by decent weather conditions. The temperature in the area was about 80 degrees, and winds were relatively light.
It’s the latest of several brush fires to break out in recent weeks. Over the weekend, a fire burned along the 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita Valley. And the week before that, a fast-moving fire burned the wilderness area between Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo.
Margaret Stewart of the LAFD told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that residents should be prepared to evacuate if the situation worsens.