Former professor is arrested in beatings at Berkeley rally

Authorities say a former San Francisco Bay Area junior college professor has been arrested for allegedly beating three people during violent clashes between supporters and detractors of President Trump last month.

Berkeley Police Lt. Dan Montgomery says 28-year-old Eric Clanton was arrested in Oakland for assault with a deadly weapon. Police say he used a bike lock in the beatings.

Online jail records show Clanton remained in custody Friday in lieu of $200,000 bail. It was unclear if he had an attorney, and the Alameda County public defender's office did not immediately return a telephone call seeking further information.

According to Montgomery, video posted on social media helped police identify Clanton as a suspect in violent assaults on April 15 at a downtown Berkeley park.

Nineteen adults were arrested.