Former U.S. Atty. Eileen Decker nominated to the Los Angeles Police Commission

Former U.S. Atty. Eileen Decker has been nominated to join the Los Angeles Police Commission by Mayor Eric Garcetti.
If her appointment is confirmed by the City Council, she will be the second recent addition to the five-member civilian panel, which oversees the LAPD. She replaces entertainment attorney Matt Johnson.
Dale Bonner, an attorney who is executive chairman of a public infrastructure company, took the seat vacated by Cynthia McClain-Hill, who left for the Board of Water and Power.
Garcetti submitted a letter to the City Council on Thursday afternoon announcing Decker’s appointment.
Decker was the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles and several surrounding counties, from 2015 until President Trump ordered her to resign along with dozens of other head prosecutors in March 2017.
Before becoming U.S. attorney, Decker was a Los Angeles deputy mayor for public safety and homeland security. She began her career in private legal practice, then served as a federal prosecutor for 15 years. She is now a lecturer at the USC Gould School of Law.
With the two recent appointments, the commission will have one African American member — Bonner — and one Latino member, Sandra Figueroa-Villa. The other three members, including Decker, are white. Both Johnson and McClain-Hill are African American.