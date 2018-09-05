Fast-moving fire erupts north of Redding, shutting down Interstate 5

A fast-moving fire started Wednesday afternoon north of Redding, prompting evacuations along Interstate 5 in several small mountain communities.
The Delta fire was reported about 12:51 p.m. north of Lakehead, a community of about 500 people in a mountainous region near the Vollmers exit on I-5.
The fire quickly grew from two acres to at least 500.
The Delta fire is about 10 miles from the Hirz fire, a 46,142-acre fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
I-5 is closed from 10 miles north of Redding at Fawndale Road to about four miles south of Mount Shasta at Mott Road.
The fire’s quick growth came in part because of warm weather — it’s about 91 degrees where the fire is burning — and the area is dry with low humidity. Additionally, firefighters faced 8-mph winds with gusts in the teens.
Fire officials have brought in large air tankers to battle the blaze, ordering them not to be diverted to other fires.
Whereas the Hirz fire is large but mostly within forestland, the Delta fire is threatening structures, including vacation cottages and gas stations.
“This is the priority fire,” said Kerry Greene, a public information officer on the Delta fire.