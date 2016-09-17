3.3 earthquake strikes near Avenal, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Saturday morning three miles from Avenal, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:41 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 10.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 15 miles from Coalinga, Calif., 24 miles from Lemoore, Calif., and 29 miles from Corcoran, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

