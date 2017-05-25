Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Malibu

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Thursday morning 12 miles from Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 7:19 a.m. at a depth of 9.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 12 miles from Westlake Village and 42 miles from Los Angeles Civic Center.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

