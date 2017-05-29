Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Anza, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon three miles from Anza, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at noon at a depth of 8.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 12 miles from Idyllwild, 18 miles from Palm Springs and 63 miles from San Diego.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

